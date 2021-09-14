-
The Fair Food Network says it will use a $5.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand Michigan’s Double Up Food Bucks program.The…
An internal investigation shows a team of police officers investigating Bridge Card fraud in Lansing violated department policies by eating confiscated…
With its rocky soil, thick forests and painfully short growing season, the Upper Peninsula is never going to look like Iowa or Kansas – and that's okay.…
Bridge card users could soon be unable to get cash out of ATMs inside strip clubs, some liquor stores, and casinos. That's the idea behind a package of…
Michigan's debit card-style food stamps program is working again after a technical problem crashed the system in 17 states.State Human Services Department…
Michigan residents in a federal food program are being denied purchases with their debit-style cards because of technical problems.Dave Akerly, a…
So, we're still here in it.Stuck in the middle of winter and its hard to think about putting on flip-flops, sunglasses, and heading out for fresh, summer…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The state has added money to all of the debit cards of 85,000 Michigan food assistance recipients and families who temporarily went…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan agency is still working around the clock to load money onto debit cards for thousands of food stamp recipients who…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Money has been added to debit cards for nearly half of 85,000 Michigan food assistance recipients who were without the aid for a…