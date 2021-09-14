Bridge Magazine

-
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge eastward through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the reality at tiny War Memorial Hospital can be counted on the fingers…
-
Thousands of Michigan’s lowest-paid hospital workers received pay increases this month when two of the state’s largest hospital systems set a new $15 per…
-
In April and May, Michigan prisons saw a wave of COVID-19 infections among inmates. Things simmered down in midsummer, but have spiked again recently with…
-
Plans to merge Beaumont Health, Michigan’s largest hospital system, and Ohio-based Summa Health have ended — unrelated to financial losses from COVID-19,…
-
One nurse compiled important documents and passwords in a shoe box, carefully placing it so her family would find it in her study if she died.An…
-
Stateside: Detroit stories from reporters of color; COVID-19 restrictions loosen; UM Pres. SchlisselToday on Stateside, University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel talks about plans to restart on-campus instruction in the fall. Plus, an…
-
Thousands of people are being recruited to participate in southeast Michigan clinical trials — touted as among the largest in the country — to test the…
-
By 7:30 Monday morning, Dr. Jeffrey Fischgrund had scrubbed in for surgery for the first time since March 16.A spine surgeon at Beaumont Health’s Royal…
-
In the fight to save lives against the coronavirus, Michigan doctors are turning to a last-resort machine — one that offers hope when a ventilator isn’t…
-
The coronavirus pandemic has tanked large sectors of Michigan’s economy, leaving more than a million people jobless, including workers in restaurants,…