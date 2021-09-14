bridge to canada

-
Despite hopes otherwise, the international border with Canada will remain closed for nonessential travel for another month, until July 21.Canadian…
-
Canada is expected to ease its border restrictions for people who have been fully vaccinated, according to multiple reports.Healthcare workers and other…
-
The province of Ontario in Canada is now under a four-week shutdown due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The threat to our neighbors in Windsor is due, in…
-
While the wall and asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border have drawn a lot of attention, heightened security at the northern border has changed the character of the once-neighborly frontier.
-
Governor Snyder's former special projects aide is working as a principal consultant on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. His contract deal is…
-
Things got worse for trade between the U.S. and Canada as our neighbors to the north announced retaliatory tariffs in response to the Trump…
-
The publicly financed bridge between Detroit and Windsor will be called the Gordie Howe International Crossing.Gov. Rick Snyder and Canadian Prime…
-
I spent some time yesterday with Douglas George, the Canadian consul general in Detroit. We often take Canada pretty much for granted, which is precisely…
-
The $1.1 trillion budget that President Obama signed this week did not include money for a customs plaza in Detroit.The customs plaza is needed for the…
-
I had a conversation yesterday with Douglas George, the Canadian government’s new consul general in Detroit.For Canada, this area is an economic region…