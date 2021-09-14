-
Fifty-five bridges in the state of Michigan are closed.In the small city of Ferrysburg, in Ottawa County on Friday, a crew of workers rolled out the…
-
A new report says Michigan needs to spend billions of dollars during the next decade to make significant improvements to the state’s county roads and…
-
A new digital initiative by the Michigan Department of Transportation makes bridge safety data more accessible to Michiganders.The Michigan Bridge…
-
The Michigan legislature boosted transportation funding in 2015 - but not enough to keep the condition of state roads and bridges from getting worse,…
-
Governor Rick Snyder will deliver his seventh State of the State address tonight. My guess is that not many people will watch or listen; with this speech,…
-
More than 12% of Michigan bridges have been deemed "structurally unsafe" by the group Transportation for America.Michigan has about 11,000 bridges. The…