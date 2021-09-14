-
As summer fades into fall, another season of high school football is set to begin.Jai'Shaun Isom is a Junior at Detroit Community High in Brightmoor.He's…
After school on Fridays, the halls of Woodbridge Community Center are filled with music. There's the sound of guitars from one room, a cello and violin…
Back in June, Idyll Farms Detroit and the Brightmoor community teamed up to clean-up the weeds and trash that had overrun the Brightmoor neighbors. Their…
A herd of goats has been evicted from weedy lots on Detroit's west side.The animals were brought into the blight-ridden Brightmoor neighborhoods late last…