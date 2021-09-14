-
Desiree Foster stands at her stove. She’s cooking up some hamburgers and white rice for her two daughters. I’m hovering near her refrigerator when I…
-
Our series Bringing up Detroit takes you inside the lives of four Detroit families as they navigate the city's often unpredictable school systems,…
-
-
The Detroit neighborhood where Richard Chang lives has changed. A lot. Chang moved into the Osborn neighborhood in 1980 “because the economy in Michigan…
-
On her first day of school, Franca Grassi woke up, ate a bowl of oatmeal with diced nectarines and maple syrup. She brushed her teeth with the help of a…
-
Five-year-old Franca Grassi is only looking for two things in a kindergarten: She doesn't want to be forced to nap, and she wants to see her mom every…
-
This fall, it’s looking like Alyssa Nuñez and and Brianna Foster-Nuñez might switch to a new school.Again.It’s a pretty common experience in Detroit,…
-
Back in March, I introduced you to 57-year-old Christina Lumpkin and her family. At the time, they were navigating a crisis. Lumpkins’s daughter, Maya,…
-
When we talk about immigrant communities in Detroit, the Hmong don’t usually come up in that conversation. The ethnic group from Southeast Asia began…
-
Think about most of the news stories you read about kids in Detroit. What comes to mind?Something about dysfunctional schools? Maybe a crime story?When’s…