brownfield

A controversial bill setting new standards for cleaning up contamination is on its way to the governor.The state House approved the legislation Tuesday by…
A $330,000 state grant will help redevelop a contaminated site in Grand Rapids.The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality approved the grant for the…
Michigan's economic development board has awarded $618 million in tax incentives for a development project in Detroit that includes a 58-story building on…
A new tax break for redeveloping blighted land in Michigan is now law.Gov. Rick Snyder signed the bill Thursday as he sat in the gutted lobby of a…
A state Senate committee gave its unanimous approval this week to a package of state tax incentives that could allow developers to capture state sales and…
The U- Environmental Protection Agency is awarding Oakland County $600,000 to assess and clean up polluted sites. The idea is to prepare those sites for…
The state is offering a million dollars to help clean up the site where Michigan State University is going to build its biomedical research center.The…
Michigan is getting about $1.5 million from the federal government to help with the continued cleanup of polluted former industrial sites.The grant money…
The man leading the effort to clean up and dispose of General Motors’ vacant properties says more potential buyers are showing interest.Elliot Laws is the…
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation approved tax breaks Tuesday in exchange for new investment and jobs.MEDC spokesman Joseph Serwach says one…