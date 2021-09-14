Bruce nuclear power

-
Updated February 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.:Activists are wary of declaring total victory after plans for a permanent nuclear waste storage site near the…
Members of Michigan's congressional delegation have introduced resolutions in the U.S. House and Senate opposing Ontario Power Generation's proposal to…
Controversy still swirls around a Canadian company's plan to bury low- and intermediate-level nuclear waste a little more than half a mile from the shores…
The Canadian company that’s proposing to bury its nuclear waste in an underground site near Lake Huron doubled down this week on that controversial…
A Canadian company has not changed its mind about wanting to bury low- and intermediate-level nuclear waste a little more than a half-mile from Lake Huron…
Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Port Huron Sunday to rally against a proposal to store nuclear waste in an underground repository near Lake…
A Canadian advisory panel has recommended approval of a permanent, underground nuclear waste repository within a mile of Lake Huron in Ontario.The panel…
The Bruce Nuclear site sits across Lake Huron from Michigan’s Thumb region.Ontario Power Generation wants to bury some of its nuclear waste on the site in…
Rebecca Williams of Michigan Radio's Environment Report first told you last year that Ontario Power Generation has proposed building a nuclear waste…
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Carl Levin of Michigan are asking Secretary of State John Kerry to intervene in a Canadian plan to store…