ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Dwayne Haskins replaced injured star J.T. Barrett in the third quarter and led No. 8 Ohio State from behind to beat Michigan 31-20…
Michigan Radio sports commentator John U. Bacon joins us for this week's sports roundup.Big Ten in College Football Playoff rankingsBig Ten teams are…
The Big Ten basketball experts knew exactly what was going to happen this season before it even started. Michigan State would battle for another title,…
The man who led Ohio State to victories over the University of Michigan in nine out of the rivals' last ten games has resigned.Football coach Jim Tressel…