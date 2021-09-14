-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will veto language in a budget bill that would punish local health departments that issue COVID-19 mask orders or restrictions.
The next state budget is now in the governor’s hands, just one day after most details of both spending plans became public.
Whitmer told the Detroit Regional Chamber’s annual Mackinac Island Conference that federal COVID money could be used to help workers upgrade their skills and create new infrastructure
