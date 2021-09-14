-
State officials are crediting a new "early warning" law for reducing the number of school districts in fiscal crisis.In 2015, 41 districts had budget…
The Flint school district is cutting funding for decades-old events to foster competition between athletes from the city and Canada.The school board on…
For the first time in six years the Detroit Public Schools' proposed budget does not call for any schools to be closed. The district expects it will bring…
Many years ago, when I studied economics, I learned that every so often, Congress has to authorize an increase in how much money the nation could borrow,…
Detroit bankruptcy is topic of national conversationSnyder, Detroit's emergency manager Kevyn Orr and Detroit Mayor Dave Bing appeared on Sunday morning…
To add to the woes of public education in Michigan, six new school districts are running deficits.Forty-nine was the record, now make it 55 school…
Detroit is worse off than we thought"Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager is painting a bleak financial picture. Kevyn Orr's first report says…
Flint’s mayor delivers his State of the City address tomorrow.He says he’ll map out a path for Flint to no longer need an emergency financial manager…
A private company will start picking up Flint’s residential trash next month.Emergency Financial Manager Ed Kurtz says Republic Services can handle…
The city of Lansing faces an $11 million budget deficit in the coming fiscal year.City officials say the shortfall is due largely to a steep decline in…