budget protests

-
Several hundred Detroit police officers, firefighters and other municipal union members have rallied in protest of wage and benefits cuts called for in…
-
About 1,000 people rallied outside the University of Michigan stadium, where Governor Rick Snyder was giving the commencement speech to graduating…
-
Thousands of teachers, public employees and their supporters are expected to protest at the state Capitol today.Organizers say a rally scheduled for…
-
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-962740.mp3Over the last few weeks, thousands have protested against Snyder’s…
-
A few hundred college students representing all of Michigan’s public colleges and universities rallied at the state Capitol today. They are protesting…
-
Arts advocates were in Lansing this week, but not to protest Governor Rick Snyder’s budget proposal. They were there to talk about how the arts can help…
-
U.S. has bleaker outlook on nuclear crisis in JapanIn another sign that U.S. officials differ from their Japanese counterparts on the nuclear crisis…
-
UPDATE: A growing number of angry labor-movement supporters are showing up at the state Capitol to protest Republican proposals to tax pensions and limit…
-
Governor Rick Snyder says he respects the views of people protesting against his budget proposals. Many people have crowded the Capitol lawn this week to…
-
More than 60 people in Grand Rapids rallied against Governor Rick Snyder’s proposed budget cuts Tuesday night. Protestors took over a normally quite block…