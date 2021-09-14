-
The Michigan Legislature approved a budget this week right before leaving for the summer recess. It would be impossible to go over everything in the…
-
The city of Detroit could soon be independent of financial oversight.According to its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, Detroit ended the 2016 fiscal…
-
Following extensive efforts to improve its financial standing, Wayne County has a budget surplus for the first time in eight years.The office of Wayne…
-
Flint State Representative Sheldon Neeley would like to hear Governor Snyder commit to spend part of a budget surplus to address Flint’s water crisis…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder put services for immigrants and seniors at the top of his to-do list for 2014 in his State of the State speech yesterday.The governor…
-
A pleasant problem occupies the minds in Lansing today: What should be done with a projected surplus of $971 million?As one might expect, there is no…
-
Policymakers debate how to spend surplus The debate continues in Lansing over how the state should spend almost half a billion dollars in unexpected…
-
Controversy of Medicaid reform is being debatedA bill is being debated in the Michigan house to reform Medicaid in the state."The federal government is…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan could take in $542 million more in revenue than projected 4 months ago.That's according to a report Monday from the…
-
Governor Rick Snyder says he has heard many opinions about how projected surplus tax revenue in the state budget should be spent. But, the governor…