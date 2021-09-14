-
Click on the image above to see some of the concept cars on display at this year's auto show.- Paige Pfleger, Michigan Radio Newsroom
The announcement this week that an Alabama company plans to build a pipe factory in Flint could help spur further investment in a former General Motors…
Buick will be 110 years old on Sunday. But the brand nearly didn't survive.In 2009, GM's bankruptcy forced the automaker to cut brands. The company tried…
General Motors says it had its highest November sales since 2007.GM’s sales are up 3.4 percent over last year. Passenger cars are up 19-percent overall,…
Automakers and car dealerships are trying harder to please the customer in the showroom - and it's paying off, according to J.D. Power.Chris Sutton of…