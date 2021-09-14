-
A pair of storm sewers are being rerouted around Flint’s former Buick City site to try and keep PFAS out of the Flint River.“We have on the site some…
-
Mahindra Automotive has signed a letter of intent to evaluate the former Buick City site in Flint. The Indian automaker hopes to acquire the site to build…
-
Officials overseeing the former General Motors’ Buick City site in Flint have submitted a plan to the state to expand their investigation of PFAS…
-
New data shows elevated levels of PFAS in sewers passing through the old Buick City site in Flint.PFAS are a family of chemicals that have been linked to…
-
A major auto parts supplier officially broke ground today for a new plant in Flint.Lear Corporation plans to manufacture seats on the site of the former…
-
An auto parts maker will soon be setting up shop on the site of a former iconic auto assembly plant in Michigan.Buick City in Flint closed nearly 20 years…
-
Later this month, manufacturing returns to Buick City in Flint for the first time in a long time.The last Buick rolled off the Buick City assembly line 15…
-
The announcement this week that an Alabama company plans to build a pipe factory in Flint could help spur further investment in a former General Motors…
-
An old auto plant site is getting new life in Flint."We are proud to announce,” Flint Mayor Dayne Walling told a news conference today, “American Pipe…