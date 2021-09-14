-
One of the key proposals in Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s State of the City address last month was a new busing system that would serve both district and…
-
Grand Rapids can go forward with a $70 million transit project -- now that federal funding for it has been approved.The city can begin work on a new,…
-
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan riveted his town for nearly an hour last night with a state of the city address glowing with infectious, can-do optimism. Things…
-
For State of Opportunity, I've been wading through hours of audio and stacks of research for months about Detroit's mid-1970's busing controversy. More…