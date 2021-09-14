-
Ford Motor Company says it has hired an outside firm to investigate an issue raised by employees about the company's analytical modeling that is part of…
-
Affordable Care Act provides healthcare counselorsLow income Michigan residents will soon have help navigating their new insurance options. According to…
-
I recently conducted my own, informal test of the fuel economy of the Ford hybrid crossover, the C-Max. I was curious to see what number I could achieve,…
-
Ford Motor Company set an all-time record for hybrid sales in December, selling nearly 8,000. About half were C-Max sales, and about half, the hybrid…