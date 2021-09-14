C.S. Mott Children's Hospital

-
Beaumont Hospital has agreed to allow two surgeries on a 16-year-old patient that the hospital previously declared brain dead.Beaumont Hospital declared…
16 year-old Titus Cromer has been on life support since October 17. Beaumont Hospital says he is brain dead, and needs to be removed from life support.…
On Tuesday morning, a Michigan judge rejected a request to keep a 14-year-old boy on life support so his family could find another hospital. Washtenaw…
Fifty-two percent of fathers have received criticism or doubts regarding their parenting style, according to a new report from the C.S. Mott Children’s…
The Next IdeaThe Accelerate Michigan Innovation Competition announced its list of winners earlier this month.It's time to meet one of them: Christina…
A new study suggests when it comes to childhood obesity, kids benefit from having a younger sibling.And that link is surprisingly strong, according to an…
Powdered alcohol was legalized this year and is hitting the marketplace this summer.But some states have already banned it. Last month, Michigan’s Senate…
A new poll shows parents are hesitant to talk to doctors about their children’s behavioral challenges.Temper, anxiety and concentration can be major…
A new University of Michigan poll says many parents may want to rethink some of the things they’re posting online about their kids.The C.S. Mott…
A child at Mott Children's hospital is one of five Michigan newborns saved because of state-required heart screenings. Newborn Payton Morris was minutes…