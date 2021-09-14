-
Cadillac is moving its headquarters, and over 100 employees, to New York City. Detroit News Business Columnist Daniel Howes tells us the move shows that…
These are challenging times for the executives who run the luxury brands at General Motors and Ford.Lincoln has been on wobbly legs for years, and…
DETROIT (AP) - General Motors is recalling 221,558 Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Impala sedans because the brake pads can stay partially engaged even when…
General Motors is taking the lead in producing cars that can almost drive themselves.The "driver-assist" and "vehicle-to-vehicle" technology enables cars…
General Motors is considering spending nearly $40 million to expand its Lansing Grand River plant.On Monday, the Lansing city council will consider…
Cadillac is hoping to make waves in the electric car market with its new Cadillac ELR.The car is described as a “luxury sport coupe” powered by the same…
A group of 49 automotive journalists from North America chose the Cadillac ATS as the 2013 Car of the Year.The announcement was made this morning during…
Consumer Reports says it won't put three Detroit cars on its influential "recommended" list - the Dodge Dart, a compact car from Chrysler, the Lincoln…