CAIR Michigan

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI), a Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, filed a lawsuit Monday…
A federal judge ruled last week that the government's terror watch list violates the constitutional rights of those placed on it.The list contains more…
The Council on American-Islamic Relations Michigan is part of a lawsuit filed Wednesday challenging practices used to monitor passengers in U.S.…
The U.S. Supreme Court this week upheld President Trump’s ban on travel from seven countries: North Korea, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Yemen, Libya, and…
Last spring, Luqman Peaks noticed some fellow Muslim students praying in the library on the downtown Detroit campus of Wayne County Community College…
A threatening, hand-written letter arrived Wednesday at Islamic centers in Ann Arbor and East Lansing.The letter called Muslims "a vile and filthy…
A Muslim flight attendant disciplined for refusing to serve alcohol has filed a federal complaint in Detroit.Attorneys for Charee Stanley filed the…
The Michigan Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations has filed a federal lawsuit to compel the U.S. government to evacuate American citizens…
A Michigan group is suing the U.S. State Department for allegedly holding up passports, visas, green cards and other paperwork filed by Yemeni-American…
DETROIT – A Michigan Muslim civil rights leader is among many worldwide insisting that Islamic State extremists don't speak for his religion.Dawud Walid…