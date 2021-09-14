-
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal class action lawsuit aimed at winning the release of immigrants housed at the Calhoun County…
-
After serving more than 25 years in prison, Rafael DeJesus had his sentence commuted by former Governor Rick Snyder last year, but now he faces…
-
The Calhoun County jail has moved to a video-only format for family visits. The policy affects immigrant detainees awaiting deportation as well as regular…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled this week that Lorinda Swain, who served more than seven years in prison for child abuse, is entitled to a new trial. And…
-
Police ask Michigan drivers to be vigilant this weekend after possible shootings along I-94 and I-69Drivers can expect a higher police presence along I-69 and I-94 this weekend after reports of possible shots being fired at vehicles.Police say there have…