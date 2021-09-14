-
We likely would not know about the killings of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge or Philando Castile in Minnesota if not for the video recordings. In April,…
-
In the wake of the shooting of Michael Brown in Missouri and the death of Eric Garner in New York, there's been a national and local conversation about…
-
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Police in Kalamazoo are testing body cameras that attach to officer uniforms to record video and audio.The Kalamazoo Gazette…
-
Detroit buses are being outfitted with new security cameras.Mayor Mike Duggan says the intent is to deter crime against passengers and drivers.“For far…