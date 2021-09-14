-
The Michigan Attorney General's Office will not pursue criminal charges against the state Republican Party chairman over the use of party funds to…
-
Stateside: Rise in eating disorders; campaign spending surprises; FBI informants and kidnapping plotToday on Stateside, what parents should know about the uptick in eating disorders during the pandemic. And, the latest campaign finance disclosure reveals…
-
If you’ve been online recently, chances are you’ve seen a few political ads popping up in your social media feeds. Behind the scenes, big money is flowing…
-
Michigan legislators have introduced a bill to increase fines on campaign finance violations. House Bill 4703 would set a minimum fine of 25% of the money…
-
Governor Rick Snyder will decide whether to set the statute of limitations for campaign finance crimes at five years. That would mean that prosecutors…
-
The Legislature’s lame duck session ends Thursday night – and a controversial bill likely won’t make it through.Legislation passed by the Senate would…
-
Lawmakers are moving quickly to try and pass several campaign finance bills through the Legislature during the lame duck session.One bill, currently in…
-
If the months leading up to Tuesday's primary election felt like a barrage of political ads, the following likely won't come as a surprise.The Michigan…
-
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan Friday. He’s helping to raise money for one of the Republicans running for governor.Pence is the key note…
-
It’s an election year and in addition to candidates, there will be a number of proposals on the ballot. A crucial ingredient for any successful ballot…