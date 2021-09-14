campaign spending

-
The spending on the race for U.S. Senate could reach $100 million. The campaigns of Republican John James and incumbent Democrat Gary Peters together have…
If the months leading up to Tuesday's primary election felt like a barrage of political ads, the following likely won't come as a surprise.The Michigan…
District judges want Gov. Snyder to drop his opposition to bills that would get rid of so-called driver responsibility fees. They say the fees are ruining…
When Donald Trump announced West Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos as his pick for Secretary of Education, reaction was mixed. Many wondered aloud how…
Over the last few weeks, Michigan all of a sudden became a battleground state. Both candidates and their surrogates barnstormed across Michigan to rally…
In a national study, the state of Michigan finished dead last in the country when it comes to state government transparency and ethics. In categories like…
There’s only three weeks until Michigan’s presidential primaries. Democrats Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders have spent time this month campaigning in…