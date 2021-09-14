-
Today on Stateside, even more rain coming down in Southeast Michigan. What will this mean for cities already deluged this summer? Also, the decisions…
-
It’s summer in Michigan, and you’re going camping. You’ve packed the tent, sleeping bags, and bug spray. Now comes the fun part. Planning what you're…
-
Today on Stateside, K-12 education receives a historical boost, and Detroit filmmaker dream hampton talks art and social justice. Then, using drones to…
-
In the early 1900s, not long after the invention of the automobile, people began hitching trailers to their bumpers for road trips around the country.…
-
There's something about the a crackling campfire and the looming mystery of a nighttime forest that creates the perfect atmosphere for telling a special…
-
Michigan outdoors and camping: the two are practically synonymous. We’ve got something like 13,500 campsites in Michigan, more than any other state. But…
-
Camping has been popular in Michigan for generations.From the shores of the Great Lakes to expansive forests, this state offers magnificent sights,…
-
A new way to enjoy the great outdoors is coming soon to northern Michigan. It's called Bella Solviva. And it’s opening next spring near Torch Lake,…
-
This has been a below-average summer for wildfires in Michigan. Though parts of the Lower and Upper Peninsulas have been under a ‘high fire danger’…
-
The state has reversed a decision to close 23 state forest campgrounds this summer.Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman Mary Dettloff says the DNR…