campus sexual assault

“I will never be a ‘Go Blue’ girl”: Survivors find it hard to trust UM’s efforts to improve sexual assault complaint processEven as the university makes sweeping changes to its Title IX policy and procedures, legal experts and survivors like this student wonder: Will it make a difference?
Updated September 9, 2021 at 5:32 p.m.:Five more people are suing Eastern Michigan University over its handling of sexual assault reports at the…
The University of Michigan is taking big steps to address sexual misconduct and institutional problems, hiring consultant Guidepost Solutions after a law…
Walter Lasecki, a well-known University of Michigan computer science assistant professor, is resigning as of August 30 amid multiple allegations of sexual…
Eastern Michigan University says it can’t be held responsible campus sexual assaults that were never reported. That’s in response to a lawsuit alleging…
Eastern Michigan University “turned a blind eye” to the sexual assault of students by other students, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday by 11 women…
Updated Feb. 20, 2020 at 4:53 p.m.:A sixth person is accusing a late University of Michigan physician of sexual abuse. The university says it has received…
The University of Michigan has released a draft umbrella policy to address the problem of sexual and gender-based misconduct. It expects to implement the…
The University of Michigan saw an increase in the number of sexual assaults reported on campus in 2018.That's according to its Clery crime statistics…
The University of Michigan should change its interim student sexual misconduct policy. That's according to a letter sent on Thursday to U of M from the…