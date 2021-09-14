-
Canada will allow some American travelers to cross the border starting Monday. There are a LOT of caveats.U.S. travelers must be fully vaccinated and…
Canadian border patrol agents have gone on a so-called “work to rule” strike, just days before the U.S.-Canada border is scheduled to re-open to fully…
Since 1929, Amy Miller’s family has spent every summer on Lake Erie at property in Ontario until the pandemic disrupted that tradition. On a typical…
Today on Stateside, a partial border opening has Michiganders with Canadian ties packing their bags. Also, reforms to a tangled mental health system. And,…
Today on Stateside, fully vaccinated Americans will soon be able to cross the border into Canada for non-essential travel. We'll hear from a reporter…
Sixteen months after border restrictions first went into effect, people from Michigan will be able to visit Canada (by air or land) once again this…
Despite hopes otherwise, the international border with Canada will remain closed for nonessential travel for another month, until July 21.Canadian…
Today, on Stateside, the mayor of Windsor, Ontario has a creative solution for getting excess Detroit vaccine doses to Canadians: a vaccine clinic in the…
The head of a major hospital in Windsor, Ontario wants Michigan to give up some of its surplus COVID-19 vaccines.David Musyj, CEO of Windsor Regional…
The province of Ontario in Canada is now under a four-week shutdown due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The threat to our neighbors in Windsor is due, in…