-
Patti Kornoelje says that when her son Casey Kornoelje was a teenager, she worried about the direction in which he seemed to be heading. He had multiple…
-
Today on Stateside, Michigan state Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Upper Peninsula. Also,…
-
Michigan just marked its first full year of legal recreational marijuana sales. As the cannabis business continues to grow in the state, some Michiganders…
-
A new report claims the number of people working in Michigan’s marijuana industry doubled over the past year.It’s difficult to put a firm number on…
-
While COVID-19 has put many folks out of business, one industry is booming: cannabis. It’s been nearly one year since Michigan dispensaries were allowed…
-
As of Wednesday, caregiver products have been phased out of Michigan’s regulated retail marijuana market.When Michigan voters approved medical marijuana…
-
Michigan’s recreational marijuana industry has reached another milestone.Nearly seven full months into 2020, Michigan’s adult-use cannabis industry has…
-
Michigan’s recreational marijuana industry last week surpassed $100 million in total sales since the retail industry became legal last December. Recently,…
-
Michigan’s recreational marijuana industry is maintaining, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown.Customers are still showing up at…
-
State regulators have recalled their first marijuana products containing a problematic additive.The Marijuana Regulatory Agency put emergency rules into…