A Lansing company has announced a major expansion.Niowave plans to build a $200 million production facility at the Capitol Region airport.The facility…
A proposed expansion plan for Lansing’s airport took a big step forward Monday night. The Lansing city council and DeWitt Township both approved a deal to…
The Lansing city council has moved a step closer to approving a tax deal that could lead to an expansion of Capital Region International Airport. A final…
Plans to turn Lansing’s airport into an ‘aerotropolis’ may soar or fall to earth this week. The Lansing City Council on Monday will discuss a deal to…