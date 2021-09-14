car accident

-
Mass shootings, like the one last week in Florida, can leave some people feeling nervous.While mass shootings don’t happen every day, car accidents and…
It's October, and deer are in the mood for love. That means Michigan drivers are at greater risk of hitting a deer. October through December is mating…
Four high school students were recently awarded between $500 and $2,000 in scholarships.The reason? Advocating against "distracted driving." Distracted…
Michigan has a growing problem with accidental deaths, according to a new report.The Trust for America’s Health released its new report “The Facts Hurt”…
GALESBURG, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say all lanes have reopened on Interstate 94 in southwestern Michigan two days after the 193-vehicle pileup on the…
It’s the kind of service few of us look forward to having the need for – towing services.And while many are reputable operators, some are known as "wreck…
A blistering Congressional report came out today on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's handling of a General Motors ignition switch…
We can talk all we want about safety regulations, about child safety seats, which designs work best and why we should have children safely restrained in a…
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) - Oakland County's top elected official is in stable condition after suffering several broken bones and a gash to his scalp in a…
There’s a funeral today for best-selling author Jeffrey Zaslow, who was killed on a snowy Michigan road Friday morning. He had been at a book signing…