Chanting, "We can't wait," survivors of catastrophic auto accidents, their families, and friends gathered Wednesday to call on state legislators to take…
Today on Stateside, the legislature revisits Michigan’s high auto insurance rates, but will a decrease in rates only come with less guaranteed medical…
Republican lawmakers in the state House and Senate say lowering the cost of auto insurance across the state is a top priority for the 100th…
Michigan billionaire Dan Gilbert is focused on lowering the state’s auto insurance rates. He's trying to convince the state Legislature to get on board…
Last week in Crain’s Detroit Business, Chad Livengood wrote about how Detroit factory workers are charged more than lawyers for auto insurance. Livengood…
Are women worse drivers than men? Michigan auto insurance companies appear to think so. In most states, there’s not much of a difference between auto…
This Week in Michigan Politics, Jack Lessenberry breaks down what happened during the U.S. Supreme Court's hearing over gay marriage bans in Michigan and…
Car insurance rates in Michigan are 136% higher than the national average, according to an analysis by Insurance Quotes, a subsidiary of…
Most industries like to reward their most loyal customers.But a consumer watchdog says more and more auto insurance companies are punishing loyalty, by…
Michigan drivers who have trouble keeping track of paper proof of insurance forms may soon have another option.The state House this week passed a bill…