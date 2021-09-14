-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has an agreement with DTE Energy to purchase carbon offset credits from a state forest.The state says…
Researchers at the University of Michigan are looking at how willing the public is to accept using carbon dioxide emissions in products. There are cases…
Some environmental groups are criticizing the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for a planned carbon offset program.The DNR is planning a pilot…
Michigan is joining nearly two dozen other states and several cities suing the Trump Administration over its decision to relax rules on fossil fuels…
Several hundred Ann Arbor high school and university students walked out of class Friday to urge swifter action on climate change.University of Michigan…
A lot of economists like the idea of putting a price on the use of fossil fuels, as a way to tackle climate change.But it’s been a hard sell politically.A…
Last year, the Trump administration announced it would withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, and repeal the Clean Power Plan, or CPP. That’s…
Every day, you and I burn up all kinds of things.We burn gasoline to get to work, mow the lawn, or fly to a conference. We burn natural gas, coal, or…
Governor Rick Snyder’s administration will argue for flexibility to meet proposed new federal standards for greenhouse gas emissions. The rule was made…
The EPA says greenhouse gases are pollution. The Supreme Court has agreed. But Michigan sued the EPA saying you can’t regulate that pollution from…