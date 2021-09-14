-
Senator Debbie Stabenow has introduced a new bill that would provide billions in tax credits aimed at incentivizing auto manufacturers to make products…
The plan to dig a nearly four-mile tunnel underneath the Straits of Mackinac and replace the Line 5 oil and gas pipelines continues to move forward.Last…
Some environmental groups are criticizing the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for a planned carbon offset program.The DNR is planning a pilot…
The city of Ann Arbor plans to become carbon neutral over the next 10 years. Ann Arbor City Council voted unanimously early Tuesday morning to adopt…
One of the nation's largest electric utilities says it will reach net zero carbon emissions by the year 2040. It's the most ambitious goal yet for a U.S.…
The city of Ann Arbor is considering a carbon tax on internal operations that rely on fossil fuels and carbon emissions. This comes three months after the…
Ann Arbor's City Council has declared a "climate emergency." That includes the aggressive goal of reaching carbon neutrality for all of Ann Arbor by…
DTE Energy says it is committing to achieve net carbon neutrality by the year 2050.The term, "net carbon neutrality," means reducing carbon emissions,…
The federal government has been slow to act on climate change. So Michigan cities are taking charge.When President Donald Trump announced in 2017 that the United States would pull out of the Paris Agreement, cities across the country declared that they…
Next time you're at the mall or grocery store, look around. You won't see many, if any at all, electric vehicles. Maybe a few hybrids.But you'll see lots…