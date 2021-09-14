carbon tax

-
More than 90% of people say they could handle paying an extra 36-cent tax on each gallon of gasoline without feeling financially stressed.That's from the…
Michigan could benefit from cleaner energy. That was the message of a report released Monday on model scenarios about Michigan’s energy future.The…
Every day, you and I burn up all kinds of things.We burn gasoline to get to work, mow the lawn, or fly to a conference. We burn natural gas, coal, or…
Several protestors rallied outside Congressman Fred Upton’s offices in Kalamazoo Friday.Nicole Lowen is the with Environment Michigan, a state-wide…