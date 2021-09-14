-
Synthetic opioids are evolving so fast, even Michigan’s forensic scientists are caught in a game of cat and mouse: As soon as a new synthetic gets…
Carfentanil-laced heroin is showing up in Michigan.That was confirmed last week, when public health officials in Wayne County definitively linked at least…
A potent synthetic opioid is showing up in Michigan’s illicit drug supply, and is now linked to at least 19 deaths.Carfentanil is used as an elephant…
Officials from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department say they believe they’ve encountered heroin laced with carfentanil in three separate cases this…