-
The Caro High School band played the school’s fight song as supporters of their hometown’s century-old psychiatric center rallied on the state capitol…
-
State health department officials say the state of Michigan should keep a psychiatric center in the Thumb open, but scrap plans for a major expansion.The…
-
Caro residents tried to make the case to keep their local state psychiatric center open at a town hall meeting Thursday.Earlier this year, the Whitmer…
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is re-examining plans for a multi-million dollar psychiatric hospital in Michigan's Thumb region.For more than 100…
-
Officials broke ground Friday for a new state psychiatric hospital to be built in the Thumb.For more than a hundred years, the hospital in the small…
-
The state is considering building a new psychiatric hospital as a replacement for the aging Caro Center in Tuscola County, in the Thumb. Governor Snyder’s…