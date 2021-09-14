carol wood

-
The future of Lansing city hall may rest with paperwork filed today.Would-be developers had until 5 p.m. to submit their proposals for the property across…
-
Lansing’s outgoing mayor wants to sell city hall and find a new home for the city's offices. Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero today formally asked for proposals…
-
Lansing-area churches are banding together to provide sanctuary to immigrants fighting deportation.“I officially declare, as of this moment, that All…
-
The Lansing city council has rejected the mayor’s plan to keep a closer eye on the city’s utility. The Lansing Board of Water and Light’s management has…
-
The bulk of the Lansing Police Department will move into a temporary home this summer.Mayor Virg Bernero announced today the city will spend about $1…
-
Lansing mayor Virg Bernero says he hopes Tuesday’s election results will put an end to “sniping” in city politics.Bernero easily won his third term as the…
-
The Lansing city council Monday night will spend some time trying to prioritize how the city should spend its money.The city council is required to…
-
As expected, the Lansing city council last night failed to muster enough votes to override the mayor’s budget veto.But Lansing’s budget drama is not over…
-
The Lansing city council is expected to try to override the mayor’s budget vetoes tonight. But the council does not appear to have enough votes to do…
-
Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero has a long list of items he plans to veto in the budget passed by the city council last night. The Lansing city council…