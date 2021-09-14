-
Starting at noon Friday, legal online sports wagering and casino gaming goes live in Michigan.Nearly a dozen casinos have partnered with online firms to…
-
Revenues are down sharply at Detroit’s casinos, due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic.Detroit’s three casinos shut their doors March 16th as part of the…
-
IPR is compiling a list of major coronavirus response actions by tribal governments in Michigan. Staff will update it as often as possible through the...
-
Lansing’s mayor does not expect long-stalled plans for a casino in downtown Lansing are going to become a reality.The Sault Ste Marie Tribe of Chippewa…
-
A U.S. Supreme Court decision has swept away Nevada's monopoly on legal sports betting. The 6-3 decision, released today, means states can opt to legalize…
-
On Wednesday, a state Senate committee takes up a package of bills to legalize online gambling in Michigan.Online gambling is currently only legal in two…
-
The Firekeepers Human Trafficking Awareness Program is continuing its efforts to raise human trafficking awareness. Over the past year, the program has…
-
A federal judge has given an Upper Peninsula Indian tribe a legal victory in its effort to open a casino in Michigan’s state capitol.The Sault Ste. Marie…
-
A U.S. Supreme Court decision this week may pave the way for casino gambling in Michigan’s capitol city.Lansing mayor Virg Bernero says a $245 million…
-
In the future, parents who fail to pay their child support might be risking more at Michigan casinos than they realize.A state House committee recently…