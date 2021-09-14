catholic hospitals

-
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a complaint against a Flint-area Catholic hospital with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services…
A new report suggests it’s getting harder to get reproductive health care at Michigan hospitals.A series of hospital mergers in recent years means more…
A woman involved in a controversial fight with a mid-Michigan hospital has given birth to a baby girl.Jessica Mann suffers from a brain tumor. Her doctors…
State hospital regulators may be asked to investigate a Catholic hospital’s decision not to allow a doctor to perform a sterilization procedure on a…
The ACLU is pressuring a Catholic hospital in Genesee County to change its policy on tubal ligations.Jessica Mann is scheduled to undergo a Ceasarean…
The ACLU is suing the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on behalf of a Michigan woman. At the heart of the issue is whether women can get appropriate…