-
A lawsuit has been filed to challenge Michigan's ban on public aid for private schools.The ban has been in place since voters added it to the state…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court says religious schools cannot claim a blanket exemption from being sued for violating anti-discrimination laws.A family sued a…
-
The last time a pope visited Michigan was 27 years ago this very week. Pope John Paul spoke to crowds at Hart Plaza and Cathedral of the Most Blessed…
-
The firing of a pregnant teacher at Marian High School in Bloomfield Hills is making headlines.For nine years, Barb Webb taught chemistry and coached…
-
A new Michigan State University study suggests a Catholic school education might not be better than a public schools education.Todd Elder is an MSU…