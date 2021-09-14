-
Under revised guidance released by the CDC Tuesday, residents in six Michigan counties should resume wearing masks indoors, even if they’re fully…
It is another devastating statistic from 2020. Michigan had a 16% increase in drug overdose deaths in 2020 as compared to the previous year, according to…
The federal government won't be sending additional vaccines to Michigan. That's despite Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s efforts to secure more shots as cases…
Experts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control are helping the city of Detroit assess the COVID-19 spread in the city’s nursing homes.124 Detroit…
Michigan has recorded its third vaping-related death.The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the unidentified adult male died December…
The world is still reeling from the recent deaths of designer Kate Spade and chef and writer Anthony Bourdain. These tragedies have drawn the country's…
A new report finds Michigan’s suicide rate increased by a third over the last 20 years.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports between…
The winter of our discontent drags on. That discontent has a name: the flu. Our nation is in the middle of an especially bad – and deadly – flu season.…
All the snow and cold and even a bum wrist from a recent fall didn’t stop Otis Lee from his mission to get vaccinated. Using a cane, Lee hobbled into the…
State health officials are warning Michiganders headed south on vacation this winter to be aware that Zika is still a major health threat.The…