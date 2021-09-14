-
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel says she will not investigate how Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 policies affected nursing home patients.The…
Experts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control are helping the city of Detroit assess the COVID-19 spread in the city’s nursing homes.124 Detroit…
The number of cases of suspected respiratory illnesses connected to vaping continues to climb in Michigan.The Michigan Department of Health and Human…
A new report finds Michigan’s suicide rate increased by a third over the last 20 years.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports between…
The Centers for Disease Control is out with a new national study on Legionnaires' disease and health care facilities.It points to plumbing in hospital,…
Researchers say new data suggests a potential link between Flint’s switching its drinking water source in 2014 and a deadly Legionnaires Disease…
A new report finds a majority of households in Flint say they have suffered health problems in the wake of the city’s water crisis.The Michigan Department…
Michigan nurses say state hospitals are not ready to handle a case of Ebola.Despite recent assurances by Michigan hospital administrators and Gov. Rick…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Federal health officials have confirmed three Michigan cases of an unusual respiratory illness in children.Centers for Disease…
A senior American health official says the U.S. will be sending at least 50 public health experts to West Africa over the next month to tackle the…