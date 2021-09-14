-
Saline Area Schools is partnering with First Presbyterian Church of Saline and Care Village Orphanage in Middleburg, South Africa to start a new school…
Charities might once again be able to tap on your car window to ask for a donation.The practice was wiped out last August. That’s because the state…
The charities you donate to may not be getting all of the money you send to them.A new report shows that many professional fundraisers – organizations…
Clothing donation bins operated by Houston, Texas-based A.T.R.S. are labeled with claims that 100% of the market value of every donation is given to the…
"Creating change one glass at a time."That's the idea behind the Feelgood Tap. You sit down at a bar, restaurant or brewery, order a beer that's marked…
"Little Pin. Big Goal."That's the motto of Pincause, the brainchild of two Ann Arbor entrepreneurs.Katy Lind and Nate Stevens have designed a pin…
The Next IdeaWould you be willing to take a vacation that's centered around helping others?Perhaps through a church or school group. Maybe it's teaching…
This is the holiest season of the year for Muslims: Ramadan.It's a time of self-examination and increased religious devotion. It's also a time of…
A Texas-based charity is being warned about its fundraising connected to the Flint water crisis.Michigan’s attorney general says FlintUnleaded.org may be…
An old, unworn coat taking up space in a closet could be keeping someone warm this winter.St. Vincent de Paul and Art Van Furniture have teamed up to…