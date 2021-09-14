-
Charles Pickett Jr. was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in prison for his role in a car crash that left five cyclists dead and four injured. The Battle…
In June 2016, a group of cyclists known as the Chain Gang went out for their weekly ride in Kalamazoo County. About 20 minutes later in Cooper Township, a…
A jury in Kalamazoo found Charles Pickett Jr. guilty of second-degree murder today. The Battle Creek man was under the influence of depressants when he…
The trial for the Battle Creek man who allegedly hit and killed five cyclists with his pickup truck continued today. One witness says he was struggling…
In June 2016, a group of cyclists known as the Chain Gang headed out for a ride in Kalamazoo County. About 20 minutes later in Cooper Township, a pickup…
The trial for a Battle Creek man who is accused of fatally striking five cyclists in Kalamazoo began this week, with witnesses taking the stand for the…
The Michigan Court of Appeals will not hear an appeal of second-degree murder charges against a man involved in a fatal bicycle crash last year.Chief…
Bicyclists in Kalamazoo are asking city leaders to adopt local laws to help safeguard them against drivers.The push came after a man struck nine people…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Kalamazoo lawmaker says the recent crash that killed five bicyclists may renew the push to make roads safer for people not driving…
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Lance Armstrong plans to be in Kalamazoo for a "Finishing the Ride" event in honor of the five cyclists killed when they were hit…