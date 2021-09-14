-
One year after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, another white nationalist rally will be held this weekend in Washington…
People in the Howell area gathered Thursday night at the First Presbyterian Church for a special "prayer service for racial harmony and peace," singing…
America has now seen back-to-back weekends with white supremacist marches. First in Charlottesville, Virginia, where one counter-protester was killed,…
Religious groups and the ACLU are asking Governor Rick Snyder to show "moral leadership" in the face of emboldened hate groups in Michigan. The eight…
White supremacist groups gathered in Charlottesville over the weekend, sparking violence and national outrage. Participants carried torches, guns, and…
Seventy-two years ago today, for the first time ever, the Emperor of Japan spoke to his subjects on nationwide radio. “Circumstances in the world conflict…
Peace vigils were held across the state Sunday in solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attack in Charlottesville.More than two hundred people…