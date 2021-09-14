charter change

-
There’s not much on the ballot in Michigan tomorrow, but what is there is sparking controversy.There are primaries for three state house seats.The…
Voters in Grand Rapids, Flint and Kalamazoo approved changes to their city charters.Kalamazoo voters approved proposals that will change the way their…
While all the attention on the November election has centered on statewide races for governor and Congress, there are other issues on the ballot.Voters in…
The City of Grand Rapids and a group behind the decriminalization of marijuana there are at odds over how to enforce the charter amendment voters passed…
The Lansing City Council will talk about the benefits of meeting less often tonight. The city charter requires the council to meet 50 times a year. City…