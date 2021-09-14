-
Former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was an advocate for education issues that are popular with many conservatives while she was at the helm in…
-
It’s a quiet winter morning at Neithercut Elementary in Flint, and the kids in Theresa Skene’s kindergarten class are munching contentedly on their school…
-
A federal program awarded $7.7 million to charter schools in Michigan that never opened. That's according to a report from the Network for Public…
-
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos used a visit to a Detroit charter school on Friday to push one of her policy mainstays—more school choice.DeVos…
-
Teachers from a closing Detroit charter school are relieved to find out they will be paid, after being told there wasn’t enough money for their final…
-
States are failing at supporting racial and socio-economic integration in charter schools, and Michigan ranks near the bottom for how it supports…
-
Stateside: Charter schools and integration; Trump and the auto industry; Derek Black on rise in hateToday on Stateside, automakers cope with the uncertainty caused by President Donald Trump's threats to close off parts of the U.S border with Mexico.…
-
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed has proposed a sweeping overhaul of Michigan’s public education systems that would increase school…
-
Organizers say a new non-profit charter school will offer Flint area students a unique learning experience.Starting in the fall of 2019, the Flint…
-
Teachers at a Detroit charter school are demanding a new contract by the start of next month.Teaching staff at Southwest Detroit Community School have…