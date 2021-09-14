-
This summer, people in Chelsea joined those around the state and the country to protest against racism and police brutality, following the death of George…
The summer of 2020 was marked by protests for racial justice following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.Residents of…
Mya King, a sixteen-year-old from Chelsea, says she's been involved in activism in her city for awhile now. She was issued a ticket for impeding traffic…
This year, Chelsea High School is trading in a homecoming queen's crown for medals of honor.The school’s student council made the decision to nix their…
We originally aired this story on Valentine's Day, 2012.It packs a lot into three minutes: young love, religious intolerance, small town bigotry, and the…
A Ready Mix concrete company wants to dig for sand and gravel on a site north of Chelsea, Michigan. McCoig Materials is planning the mine right in the…