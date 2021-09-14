-
Attorney General Bill Schuette announced Friday afternoon the state agreed to settle its case against Chesapeake Energy. The allegations stem from an…
This week, a Cheboygan District Court Judge ruled that Chesapeake Energy will go to trial for alleged fraud.Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has…
You might recall that earlier this year Michigan’s attorney general filed charges against two energy giants.Encana Oil and Gas USA and Chesapeake Energy…
Today lawyers with Michigan’s Attorney General’s office will begin outlining the state’s case against energy giants Chesapeake Energy and Encana Oil & Gas…
The Michigan Legislature recently approved a package of bills that’s causing a split between environmental groups.The legislation would lower a tax on a…
There’s an old joke that says Republicans are the party in favor of local control, except when they aren’t, which is to say when local governments do…
The state of Michigan alleges energy giants Encana Oil and Gas USA and Chesapeake Energy worked together to get cheaper prices to lease land to drill for…