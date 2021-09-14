-
Nearly 500 Detroit second-grade students have received new bikes, helmets, locks and bells after completing a bicycle safety program.The bikes and other…
The North American International Auto Show’s media preview week got started in Detroit this weekend.Expect to hear a lot about trucks at this year’s show.…
Click on the image above to see some of the concept cars on display at this year's auto show.- Paige Pfleger, Michigan Radio Newsroom
Today, General Motors announced plans to largely withdraw its Chevrolet brand from Europe beginning in 2016.The automaker says the decision was largely…
If you live in Michigan there’s a good chance you’ll head up north this summer, or maybe west to bask in the sun on Lake Michigan, but if you’re still not…
It has been one of the best selling cars of all time.Since its inception in 1958, GM has sold more than 14 million Impalas (putting it in tenth place on…
General Motors says it had its highest November sales since 2007.GM’s sales are up 3.4 percent over last year. Passenger cars are up 19-percent overall,…
General Motors set a global sales record for the first quarter of 2012.But in the U.S., GM's market share dropped to a record low in the first half of the…
According to U.S. Census data, there are 80 million American consumers approaching 30.And it's no surprise car companies want their business.“Today's…
In southeast Michigan today, President Obama said free trade agreements passed this week by Congress will lead to more jobs and more economic…